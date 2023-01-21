Fort Payne man dies in Jan. 15 wreck

Driver struck a cable barrier on Interstate 59 northbound near Lebanon Road before colliding with other vehicle.

 Steven Stiefel

A Sunday morning traffic accident in DeKalb County claimed the life of a 21-year-old Fort Payne man, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.

Gavino Diego Francisco succumbed to his injuries after being transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a passenger in a 2012 Infinity G37 driven by Francisco Felipe Juan, 23, of Fort Payne, according to a FPPD press release.

