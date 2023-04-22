Powell man charged with domestic assault, criminal mischief and assaulting officer

On April 16, Powell Police responded to a domestic violence call from a residence on Ala. Hwy. 35.
Upon arrival, Assistant Police Chief Nick Morgan discovered a female victim with apparent head injuries, as well as a bloody, uncooperative and “severely intoxicated” Vincent Ivan Moore, 24, of Powell.
As Morgan attempted to detain Moore, Moore went berzerk, getting physical and yelling and spitting blood into the officer’s face.
Moore was arrested and charged with third degree domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief (one of which stemmed from damage to the patrol car) and assault with bodily fluid. Morgan also served him with an existing warrant.
Powell Police extend their appreciation to other departments that assisted during the investigation including Rainsville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.