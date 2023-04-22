Powell man charged with domestic assault, criminal mischief and assaulting officer

Vincent Ivan Moore

On April 16, Powell Police responded to a domestic violence call from a residence on Ala. Hwy. 35.

Upon arrival, Assistant Police Chief Nick Morgan discovered a female victim with apparent head injuries, as well as a bloody, uncooperative and “severely intoxicated” Vincent Ivan Moore, 24, of Powell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.