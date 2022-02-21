DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO

Darrell Nolon Blaylock has been named CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center effective Feb. 21.
He replaces interim CEO Moore, who has worked with him to ensure a smooth transition of operations at the hospital, according to a press release.
“Blaylock brings more than 30 years of experience with community hospitals throughout the country, including Tennessee, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. He most recently served as CEO of Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tenn. Before that, Blaylock served as CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, Tenn. where he was an avid community leader and served as the president of the Rotary Club of Martin, the Weakly County Economic Development board, the Clinical Leadership Council, and the Martin Business Association,” a press release reads.
Blaylock has increased access to care while improving satisfaction among patients, employees, and physicians. In his most recent role, he implemented telecardiology to provide access to a large healthcare system and recruited key specialists to meet community needs.
“We are thrilled to have found, in Darrell, a seasoned leader who is the perfect fit for the Fort Payne community and our hospital,” said Dr. Steven Isbell, Board Chair of DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
“It’s an honor to join a team who is talented, caring, and shares my same passion for increasing access to care for the community,” said Blaylock. “Fort Payne is a special place. I am excited to work with the staff, physicians and get to know each other.”
Blaylock and his wife have four children and five grandchildren. He earned his Master of Health Science from Mississippi College and his Master of Public Administration from The University of Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.