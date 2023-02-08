Hairston named presiding judge

Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston has been named as the Presiding Judge for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which includes DeKalb and Cherokee counties. The Circuit consists of five judges and two circuit clerks. Together, they handled 22,186 cases in 2022, and the number is expected to increase this year.
The presiding judge leads the local court system in its day-to-day management. Some duties include implementing the annual court calendar, assigning cases and managing the finances of the court system.
“As Presiding Judge, I pledge to the citizens of Cherokee and DeKalb Counties that your court system will remain open and accessible to the public,” Hairston said in a press release.
“I hope to increase transparency and increase public information in how the justice system works. Court sessions are always open to the public, and we welcome visitors anytime.”
Hairston and his wife, Jessi, have three children.
The other Circuit Court Judges for DeKalb County include Shaunathan Bell and Jeremy Taylor. The District Judge is Steven Whitmire. The Circuit Clerk is Todd Greeson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.