Hairston named presiding judge

Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston

Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston has been named as the Presiding Judge for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which includes DeKalb and Cherokee counties. The Circuit consists of five judges and two circuit clerks. Together, they handled 22,186 cases in 2022, and the number is expected to increase this year.

The presiding judge leads the local court system in its day-to-day management. Some duties include implementing the annual court calendar, assigning cases and managing the finances of the court system.

