Free online birdwatching class April 28
Looking for a fun, family-friendly new interest that you can do anytime, anywhere, with minimum cash up front? Birdingwatching is one of the most relaxing and rewarding pastimes, and it’s good for both humans and the birds. Join the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute as we explore the avian world around us during a free online birdwatching class on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Register at https://www.aces.edu/event/vclli-backyard-birdwatching-5.
Spray drone operator training May 4
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service and Auburn University will present spring spray drone operator training course on May 4. The course will be taught online 6-9 p.m.
This is a technical training dedicated for row crop and specialty crop drone operators. Topics and latest field research trials to be covered in the training will include efficacy and spray coverage evaluation on multiple crops, nozzle and droplet size selection, low and high GPA applications, flight parameters settings, field mapping and obstacle avoidance, wind and spray drift management, proper herbicide burndown and defoliation application to avoid streaking, balance spray efficacy and efficiency, etc. A Q&A session will be hosted at the end of the training.
Registration fee is $200, but is free for Alabama farmers and Alabama Farmer Federation members (proof of Alabama address and phone number required). Please contact steveli@auburn.edu for discount code. A recording will be available for registered participants.
Well Water Webinar May 10
Well owners are invited to attend a series of free, 30-minute webinars, presented online every third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The next webinar is set for May 10.
Thousands of Alabama residents rely on private water systems for water used for drinking, cooking, cleaning and bathing. With well ownership comes a specific set of responsibilities for the maintenance, testing and treatment of their own water system.
During this session you will learn about protocols for selecting treatment devices, common forms of treatment and how to find resources for treatment options.
The webinars are presented free by the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration at aub.ie/wellwaterwebinars.
Monthly "ForestHER" webinar series
The ForestHER Webinar Series was created with women landowners in mind. These virtual, one-hour sessions are an opportunity for women landowners to learn about forest management topics that are important to them in a relaxed, fun setting. The ForestHER Webinar Series meets online on the second Tuesday of every month from noon to 1 p.m.
While this program is designed especially for women who love the land and learning about the natural world, everyone is welcome. You do not have to own a lot of land to participate. If you have just a few acres, this workshop is for you, too.
May 9: Pesticide Safety and Terminology
June 13: Pine Bark Beetles of Alabama
July 11: Forest Regeneration Methods
Aug. 8: Native Food Forests
Sept. 12: Establishing Communities for Wildlife
Oct. 10: Cost of Forestry Practices
Nov. 14: Bird Identification
Dec. 12: Alabama Tree Farm Program
