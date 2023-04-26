Free online birdwatching class April 28

Looking for a fun, family-friendly new interest that you can do anytime, anywhere, with minimum cash up front? Birdingwatching is one of the most relaxing and rewarding pastimes, and it’s good for both humans and the birds. Join the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute as we explore the avian world around us during a free online birdwatching class on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Register at https://www.aces.edu/event/vclli-backyard-birdwatching-5.

