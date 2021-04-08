Courts: Impersonators attempting to extort money

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court is alerting citizens about an elaborate phone scam intended to scare people into giving money to avoid arrest. If anyone receives a call like this, they should report it to law enforcement.
A press release Thursday morning stated “several individuals have reported that they have received phone calls from someone claiming to be either an investigator or an employee of Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor. The caller claims that there is a warrant for that person’s arrest for failing to appear either as a witness or as a party in a court case. The caller tells the person not to hang up or they would be arrested. They then ask for money.”
Judge Taylor clarified this would “never happen. If someone fails to appear for court, there is a procedure to handle that, but that procedure does not include calling a person on the phone and requesting money. Neither my office, nor an investigator, would ever call someone demanding money.”
The caller sometimes tells the person that they can bring cash to the Sheriff’s Office to pay a fine for failing to appear.
“It does not work this way. If a person owes fines to the court system, those fines are paid at the Circuit Clerk’s Office. This just goes to show that, again, the process simply does not work the way the caller says,” Judge Taylor said.
The calls can sound convincing because the caller appears to be well informed and may use the names of local employees and investigators.
“These people are public employees and it would not be hard to find out their names, but it would appear to lend credibility to the caller. Sometimes the phone number they call from looks like it is coming from a law enforcement related number. But this is a scam,” he said.
“Anyone with a question about this type of phone call can call my office. If you receive this call, you can hang up and call my office and we will confirm that we did not direct anyone to call you and demand payment,” Judge Taylor said.
