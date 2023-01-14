The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following incidents:
Jan. 1

Jan. 1
Juan Manuel Mendoza Garcia, age 24 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:08 a.m.
Ignacio Franco Gonzalez, age 62 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:21 a.m.
Jeremy Lee Nix, age 40 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 2:53 a.m.
Mickey Lee Hirst, age 45 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 10:21 a.m.
Dakota Wayne Isaiah Helton, age 24 of Rainsville, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Warrant for Outside Agency at 10:21 a.m.
James Odell Davis, age 50 of Rainsville, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 9:21 p.m.
Jan. 2
Ricky James Scott, age 23 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 5:39 a.m.
Brandon Riley King, age 32 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two Warrants for Outside Agency at 9:12 a.m.
Rickey Dell Esslinger Jr, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement and Destruction of Property by Prisoner at 6:08 p.m.
Jan. 3
Jeremy Lahentz Ivey, age 48 of Rainsville, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 3:44 p.m.
Jan. 4
Hannah Sydney Phillips, age 19 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 10:59 p.m.
Raheem Aleem Fuquan Davis, age 22 of North Brunswick, NJ, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 11:15 p.m.
