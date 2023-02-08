Rainsville fire chief arrested for New Year's Day assault in Gatlinburg

According to police reports from Tennessee, Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright of Dawson was arrested and charged with assault following a Jan. 1 incident at a Gatlinburg hotel.
According to a Gatlinburg Police Department incident report, at 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 31, Officer Caleb Justus responded to a 911 call from 615 Airport Road regarding a fight involving a firearm that had been brandished.
Upon arrival, the victim, Mark Culpepper of Rainsville, told the officer that Wright's wife had called him and his wife, Michelle, for help, and when they responded Wright "was hostile and started shoving Mr. Culpepper, twisted his fingers and poked him in the eye." The officer noted and photographed Culpepper's eye, which was red and watery, consistent with the story.
According to the report, Wright admitted to the officer that he did poke Culpepper, but that Culpepper had been the aggressor. "I determined Wright to be the primary aggressor of the situation and arrested him for assault," the officer reported.
Wright was transferred to Sevier County Jail without further incident. He was released on $1,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing in criminal court set for Feb. 15.
When contacted for comment, Michelle Culpepper said her husband suffered permanent eye damage as a result of the incident.
"He has life-long damage," she said. "He only has 50% vision in his left eye now. And he had just had cataract surgery two months before."
The Times-Journal reached out to Wright, who said he would decline to comment at this time.
