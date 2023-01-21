DeKalb man arrested in Texas

A DeKalb County man was arrested in Amarillo, Texas, on Monday after being found with over $336,000 worth of drugs on a Greyhound bus.
A police K-9 officer found a black bag containing four bundles of cocaine in an overhead luggage compartment of the bus. The officer boarded the bus with other passengers and when he attempted to pick up the bag, David Jose Topete stood and claimed the bag, and he was promptly placed under arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.