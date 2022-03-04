County School Board names new Special Education Coordinator

The DeKalb County Board of Education Thursday during a special called meeting approved the placement of Stacey Wright as the new special education coordinator.

 Cinthia Rico

The DeKalb County Board of Education Thursday during a special called meeting approved the placement of Stacey Wright as the new special education coordinator, chief student support office for the Annex effective 3-21-22. The next meeting is scheduled for March. 24, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.