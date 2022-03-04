The DeKalb County Board of Education Thursday during a special called meeting approved the placement of Stacey Wright as the new special education coordinator, chief student support office for the Annex effective 3-21-22. The next meeting is scheduled for March. 24, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
County School Board names new Special Education Coordinator
- Cinthia Rico
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:06:30 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:37 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:06:30 AM
Sunset: 05:42:37 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:05:13 AM
Sunset: 05:43:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 06:03:56 AM
Sunset: 05:44:17 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:02:38 AM
Sunset: 05:45:07 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Chance of Rain: 78%
Sunrise: 06:01:20 AM
Sunset: 05:45:56 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:00:02 AM
Sunset: 05:46:45 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 05:58:43 AM
Sunset: 05:47:34 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Latest News
- Mural dedicated at VFW Post in Fort Payne
- Plainview routs Winfield, wins Class 3A state championship
- Retiring Fire Chief Saferite honored
- DeKalb County Schools sweep State Jr. Beta Convention
- 8 Arrested, 70 Grams of Meth Seized in Raid
- County School Board names new Special Education Coordinator
- First Southern State Bank announces scholarship
- Adventure company for those who wish to explore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.