Rainsville to transfer ownership of Boozer Bridge

The Rainsville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Since the Boozer Bridge road project is complete, the council approved a conveyance to pass the property occupied and the old wooden bridge itself back to the original landowner, Claude Shankles. The council voted to gather at 3 p.m. at Boozer Bridge for historical photos prior to its next meeting on March 6.
Kay Guffey, chairperson of the Tree City Committee, announced that Rainsville has been a certified Tree City for nine years.
The council approved $1,000 contribution toward the purchase of and planting of cherry trees for Arbor Day and a $500 donation to the upcoming Shriner’s Rodeo, which has been voted the number one rodeo in the nation.
Council members approved the addition of streetlights at the intersection of Dalton Street and Highway 35, and they acknowledged that the State of Alabama is installing new horse and buggy road signs.
The council empowered the mayor to sign settlement participation forms involving the opioid litigation settlements expected from Teva, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Allergen.
Council members approved the hiring of Alisia Christain as full-time dispatcher, Johnnie Arnold as full-time CDL driver, Austin Muligan as full-time patrol officer, Khristy Adams as full-time sewer/sanitation clerk and Nicholas Burns as full-time CDL driver.
The council accepted the retirement of Sheila Townsend as Sanitation Department clerk and accepted the resignation of Sean Fowler from the Police Department.
Travel training requests were approved for Tammy Mason to attend a court seminar, for Michael Leath of the Fire Department and Austin Mulligan and Jonathan Langley of the Police Department.
The council approved the upgrading of Rainsville’s welcome signs at a cost of $2,300 and voted to purchase 100 garbage cans at a total cost of $6,700. The council approved Boozer and Son Construction to build two headwalls for the Marshall Road Cemetery to prevent erosion and approved Kyle Williams Pressure Washing for cleaning Field of Dreams at a cost of $733.66.
The council approved sharing the cost of a PA system and its installation at the Field of Dreams. The school will pay $2,345.66 for the equipment and the city will pay $1,200 for its installation.
The council voted to un-surplus two city vehicles, both 2021 Chevy Silverados, and transfer one to Wastewater Treatment and the other to City Sanitation. Another 2021 Chevy Silverado that was put up for bid but didn’t meet reserve is to be re-serviced to the Fire Department. Two Chevy Tahoes and one Chevy Silverado will be put up for business or public re-bid March 8 at noon. Anyone in the community is welcome to view the vehicles and submit bids.
A handful of community leaders spoke to the council prior to the meeting. Diane Goss updated the council on success of the Entrepreneurial Center’s pre-launch workshop with Auburn University to teach those interested in business how to get the ideas out of their heads and onto paper with a practical plan. She said 24 attendees took part in the event, and five of those are planning to open businesses in Rainsville.
Joey Hammond, Dekalb County Technology Center instructor, reported that the new Building Construction program has around 30 students enrolled and said the Engineering program recently got a new laser cutter for learning Auto-Cad. To show appreciation for their support, Hammond presented each council member with a laser cut key fob made by students.
Hammond estimated 400-500 students go through a tech program there every year, leaving prepared to continue at a two or four-year college, but skilled enough that they’re prepared to join the workforce after graduation.
Plainview Agricultural Science Instructor Rod Hall introduced his FFA chapter officers to the council, explaining that as a leadership-based organization, “It’s good for our students to experience, see and attend their city council meetings and see how their municipal government functions. Hopefully, one day, they’ll play an active part in our city leadership.”
