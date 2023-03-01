Rainsville to transfer ownership of Boozer Bridge

The Rainsville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Since the Boozer Bridge road project is complete, the council approved a conveyance to pass the property occupied and the old wooden bridge itself back to the original landowner, Claude Shankles. The council voted to gather at 3 p.m. at Boozer Bridge for historical photos prior to its next meeting on March 6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.