Cobb arrested for Henagar shooting

On Thursday, March 23, at approximately 6:27 p.m., a call came into Henagar Police Department, stating a female subject had been shot at 131 Kelly Drive. Henagar police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located the injured female and provided medical aid. She was transported to Erlanger Medical Center.
Authorities were advised that the suspected shooter had fled into a nearby wooded area. A perimeter was quickly established and roadways blocked off to secure the safety of the community. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was activated, and a short time later the subject was located and taken into custody.
Joseph Earl Cobb, 62, of Henagar was arrested and charged with first degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
“It’s unfortunate something like this has happened in a small town like Henagar," said Sheriff Nick Welden. "We ask you to keep the families and this lady in your prayers as she recovers. We appreciate the response by all surrounding law enforcement agencies. The public will never know how these situations have to be handled to ensure their safety, as simple as blocking roads and visiting homes to ensure they lock their doors and stay vigilant during these operations we are conducting. Everyone plays an extremely important role and this proved just how important it is apprehending someone and working together to do so all while keeping others safe.
“Huge thanks to Chief Randall Smith, Henagar PD officers, Ider PD, DeKalb EMA, Henagar Fire Department, Special Response Team Unit and ALL others who assisted and offered to assist.”
