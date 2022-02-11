Valley Head man charged with possession of child pornography

A Valley Head man is behind bars, charged with possession of child pornography. More charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Kael Claxton, 38, of Valley Head, was arrested after investigators with the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit received a tip about obscene material being downloaded to a residence on County Road 137 in Valley Head.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the unit, along with the DeKalb County Special Response Team, responded to the residence after a search warrant was obtained, finding evidence to support the allegations.
They were alerted by from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Welden called the incident “heartbreaking.”
“We have been seeing so much crime against our children. Our children are the most vulnerable beings on the planet and for someone to think that this type of behavior is ok, is just pure evil. Whether sexual, emotional or physical abuse, the nightmare never ends for the victim or their families. I would like to thank everyone involved in getting this case solved so quickly. God Bless!” he said.
ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement. They operate a 24-hour cyber-tipline, 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678). For more information, visit https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.
