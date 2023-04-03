Remains ID'd as missing Valley Head girl

Human remains found last week on the forest floor in a thick wooded area near Valley Head had positively been identified as those of a missing girl.
Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, had last been seen on Sept. 26, 2022.
On April 3, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden reported “with great sadness” that the remains had been identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Laboratory in Huntsville.
Welden said no foul play is suspected.
“This is such a terrible tragedy, and I cannot even begin to imagine the pain that this family is feeling at this time,” Welden said. “Thank you to all that volunteered time to help search for this precious girl, we had all hoped and prayed for a different outcome. Please keep the family and friends of Makenna in your prayers for months to come."
Welden also thanked the Special Dog Unit and all of the volunteers that participated in searching for the girl. Fisher Rescue Squad organized the searches.
The family of the deceased girl requests privacy during their time of mourning. Welden’s press release stated that a memorial service will be held for her at a later time.
