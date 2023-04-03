Remains ID'd as missing Valley Head girl

Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2022. Authorities positively identified human remains located in a thick wooded area near Valley Head as the missing girl. No foul play is suspected, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

 File Photo

Human remains found last week on the forest floor in a thick wooded area near Valley Head had positively been identified as those of a missing girl.

Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, had last been seen on Sept. 26, 2022.

(0) comments

