Drone technology increases productivity

Joseph Johnson, support manager for SITECH, demonstrates operation of a drone.

 Alex Traylor Times-Journal

SITECH South, a leading provider of construction technology, hosted an Unmanned Aerial Systems Demo Day in Fort Payne on Tuesday. The purpose of this event was to showcase drone products to local businesses and demonstrate how this technology can offer solutions to save time, reduce waste and increase productivity.

“This specific event was open to everybody, but it was almost entirely construction companies that showed up. What they’re looking for is a solution for getting accurate topos [topographic surveys] of a site so they can track with much higher accuracy the quantities of dirt going in and out of the site,” says Joseph Johnson, support manager.

