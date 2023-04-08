Drone technology increases productivity

SITECH South, a leading provider of construction technology, hosted an Unmanned Aerial Systems Demo Day in Fort Payne on Tuesday. The purpose of this event was to showcase drone products to local businesses and demonstrate how this technology can offer solutions to save time, reduce waste and increase productivity.
“This specific event was open to everybody, but it was almost entirely construction companies that showed up. What they’re looking for is a solution for getting accurate topos [topographic surveys] of a site so they can track with much higher accuracy the quantities of dirt going in and out of the site,” says Joseph Johnson, support manager.
“The drone is like an entire survey team built into one little package. One guy can take it out, survey massive areas in a fraction of the time that it used to take and get way more data doing it. So, it’s saving lots of time which is in turn saving money because man hours go down, but just the amount of data they’re getting is giving them much more accurate quantities.”
Headquartered in Smyrna, Ga., but with satellite offices all over the Southeast, SITECH offers a host of technology services, focusing on drones. These drones are utilized by construction companies, law enforcement, engineering companies and a variety of businesses that deal in land surveying and inspection.
“My team’s primary goal is not so much to sell, but to support and train after the sale, and that can be for anything you can imagine a commercial drone being used for. Whether it’s photography, city planning, firemen that use thermal ones to track hotspots and fires, police using them for search or search and rescue, that’s what I do,” says Johnson. “Using techniques called photogrammetry [extracting 3D information for photographs] and LiDAR [light detection and ranging], we’re able to do a GPS topo with a drone in a fraction of the time. I can fly a 50-acre site with a drone in 10 minutes and get millions of topo shots. We’re building a 3D representation of a surface of the Earth based on the data that we’re gathering with the computer.”
With contributions from drone manufacturers such as DJI, Wingtra AG and Skydio, SITECH carries the newest and most popular drone models available. For this presentation in particular, the models used were the M300 RTK, Mavic 3E RTK and the WingtraOne Gen. Ⅱ.
“It’s like any new technology, not a lot of people really understand how we’re doing the things we’re doing with the drones, so this event is an opportunity for them to come out, speak with experts on the actual drones, see the drones in operation, and help us explain to them how we’re tying it into their workflow. A surveyor wants to know, why is this flying thing necessary?” states Johnson. “We really want to let people and local small companies know all this stuff is very attainable.”
