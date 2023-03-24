Human remains found in DeKalb

A search dog unit like this one located human remains on the forest floor in a thick wooded area near Valley Head on Thursday. Also participating in the search were a Huntsville Search Dog Unit, Fischer Rescue Squad, Valley Head Fire Department, local fire departments, DeKalb EMA, District Attorney’s Office, Coroner’s Office, JSU Center for Applied Forensics and other volunteers.

On Thursday, Huntsville Search Dog Unit located human remains on the forest floor in a thick wooded area near Valley Head.

According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University responded to assist and then transported the remains to the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification purposes.

