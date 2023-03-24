Human remains found in DeKalb

On Thursday, Huntsville Search Dog Unit located human remains on the forest floor in a thick wooded area near Valley Head.
According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University responded to assist and then transported the remains to the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification purposes.
“We would like to thank Huntsville Search Dog Unit, Fischer Rescue Squad, Valley Head Fire Department, Local Assisting Fire Departments, DeKalb EMA, District Attorney’s Office, Coroner’s Office, JSU Center for Applied Forensics and ALL volunteers who devoted time to search,” Welden said.
“At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions. Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information.
Authorities have been searching for a missing Valley Head teen for several months, but could not confirm or deny whether the cases are connected. Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2022.
