Several big events are planned this week, including this weekend’s Earth Day festivities at the Little River Canyon Center.
On Saturday, Earth Fest and Rock the Canyon concert are planned at the Center, located at 4322 Little River Canyon Rim. Both are hosted by Jacksonville State University’s Field School.
The free Earth Fest event, planned Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include yoga by Soul Shine Yoga & Wellness Studio at 9 a.m., a snake presentation by the Alabama Herpetological Society at 11 a.m., an herbalist presentation of Miss Magnolia’s Moxie at 1 p.m. and a hike led by the group Girls Who Hike Alabama at 2 p.m. The event features children’s nature author Heather Montgomery from noon to 1 p.m. She will also lead a hike at 10 a.m. that morning.
After the daytime activities conclude, a concert will be held at 6 p.m. in the Canyon Center Amphitheater featuring The Jess Goggans Band and David Sanford. Tickets cost $20 in advance (or $25 on the day of the event) for adults, $15 for students and children ages 12 and under get in free.
Homegrown and raised locally, Goggans is a singer/songwriter touring nationally. She is known for her soulful melodies and high-energy stage show with funk, rock and blues influences. She performs every other Sunday at Wanderlinger Brewing Company in Chattanooga and every other Thursday at Elevation in Mentone. Goggans will be joined on stage Saturday by Chase Armstrong, Derrick Holcomb and Joshua Pettyjohn.
“Where we live is one of the most beautiful places in the Southeast. I’m so excited to play for my hometown folks for such a great cause!” Goggans said. “Our planet is the only stage we got, so let’s take care of it. I encourage everyone to support all local events. They are so important to growing and building a community. Take some time to smell the flowers, preserve the beauty of Alabama… We have some special things planned for Saturday. Hope to see everyone out.”
Sanford is a musician from Centre who has toured with The Band Wilson and Brand Sanford.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the concert, which is planned to be held outdoors. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in on the back yard in front of the amphitheater.
Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Environmental Policy and Information Center (EPIC), said that if there is rain on Saturday, the performances will be moved indoors.
Open to the public since 2009, the Little River Canyon Center is a JSU building that adjoins the Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne. With a portion leased to the National Park Service and the staff of the Little River Canyon National Preserve, the facility features a Grand Hall, HD movie theater, gift shop, natural history library, exhibits, classrooms, back deck, outdoor amphitheater and trails for both education and adventure. The Canyon Center features a regular schedule of programs that include concerts, workshops, hikes, lectures, and other activities for students of all ages.
Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. The annual event raises awareness of the importance of long-term ecological sustainability.
