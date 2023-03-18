Local law enforcement assists in chase and capture of felon

On March 9, Fort Payne police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies notified Dade County authorities they were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-59 headed toward the Georgia state line, according to the Dade County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office.
Dade County deputies and Trenton police officers joined the effort to stop the suspect, who was traveling near 90 mph. The driver, during pursuit, intentionally struck several law enforcement vehicles.
To end the chase, officers collided with the suspect’s vehicle when it pulled off the Interstate and headed toward a gas station. Dade County Sheriff Phil Cross praised officers with all four agencies for their cooperation in ending the dangerous pursuit and taking the suspect into custody.
Ronald Dale Server, 60, of South Carolina was arrested on charges of felony fleeing, attempt to allude, assaulting a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop at signage and driving with a suspended license.
In addition, at the time of arrest, he was wanted on an active warrant from Virginia Beach for violation of probation connected to charges of producing child pornography, failure to follow Virginia sex offender laws and the sexual assault of two young girls.
Sever has an extensive criminal past, including allegations of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, production/finance/distribution of child pornography, providing false information to law enforcement and a bank robbery in which he allegedly stole $265 by hold-up and escaped on a bicycle.
