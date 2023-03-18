Local law enforcement assists in chase and capture of felon

Ronald Dale Server

On March 9, Fort Payne police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies notified Dade County authorities they were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-59 headed toward the Georgia state line, according to the Dade County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office.

Dade County deputies and Trenton police officers joined the effort to stop the suspect, who was traveling near 90 mph. The driver, during pursuit, intentionally struck several law enforcement vehicles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.