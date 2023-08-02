Hearing slated in capital murder case

A woman jailed in DeKalb County is expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on capital murder charges – a hearing her attorneys are trying to close to the public to limit publicity about the case.
Loretta Kay Carr of Fort Payne is charged with capital murder-kidnapping in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell. Carr’s daughter Jessie Eden Kelly faces the same charges.
Isbell was reported missing Dec. 27, 2021 to Hartselle police but when investigators found she’d been living in DeKalb County, investigators here took the lead in the case.
For years, nothing they learned led anywhere.
Isbell’s remains were found in Little River Canyon June 28, 2023 after Carr and Kelly had been arrested and after one of the suspects cooperated with authorities, guiding them to the location where she could be found.
The two have been accused, court documents say, of pushing Isbell off a cliff on or around Oct. 18, 2021.
Defense attorneys had earlier asked the court to restrict public comment from parties in the case, and as the hearing date approached they filed a motion asking that it be closed to prevent pretrial publicity about the crime hindering Carr’s right to a fair trial.
District Judge Steven Whitmire had not ruled on whether to close the hearing at the Times-Journal press deadline Tuesday.
Defense attorneys Jeff Montgomery and Robert Ray also filed a motion asking for access to all recordings and/or body camera footage of the search at Carr’s residence and any statements she has made.
DeKalb County Chief Investigator Nick Brown said after years without progress in the case, the department received information in June that turned attention back to some names they’d encountered in the early days of the investigation.
Following up on that tip led to the arrests of Carr and Kelly, and the discovery within days of Isbell’s remains.
Kelly was jailed in Pennsylvania when the charges were brought against her. She has since been returned to Alabama and is jailed in Cherokee County while her mother remains in the DeKalb County jail.
A preliminary hearing has been slated Aug. 21 for Kelly.
