The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet and Casino Night on Jan. 27 at the Tom Bevill Center.
DeKalb Urgent Care & Wellness Clinic LLC was named as 2023 Business of the Year.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 8:21 am
New members of the Chamber's 2023-2025 Board of Directors include Tia Gaines, Marla Byrum and Mary Lance.
They will join board members Starla Haney (President), Linda Samples (Vice President), Jacob Henderson, Heather Willoughby, Hope Etherton, Jimmy Willingham, Kim Bryan, Kristy Long, Kurt Lammon, Rick Haney, Robert Ellis, Stacey Stanford and Whiley Mitchell.
Following the banquet and awards presentation and introduction of new board members, guests at the event were given "funny money" to play casino-style games to win tickets for a random drawing for door prizes. Nick Dukes won the $1,000 grand prize.
