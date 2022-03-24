Christopher Wayne Madison, 36, appeared Thursday before Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of Capital Murder in a case so heinous that it shook even veteran investigators.
The State of Alabama, in consultation with the family of the victim and in consultation with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, reached an agreement with Madison and his attorneys. He pled guilty to the charge of Capital Murder and by agreement with the State will serve the rest of his life in the state penitentiary without the possibility of being paroled.
The family of the victim and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were present in the courtroom for the guilty plea and acknowledged the plea agreement.
It spares them the additional trauma of seeing graphic evidence presented in court as prosecutors would be forced to make their case and share every grisly detail with a jury of how their daughter, sister, niece, and granddaughter was brutally murdered. It also means Madison will “spend the rest of his natural life in prison, in general population, rather than spend the next 30 year or more in an isolated cell with the protections and perks provided death row inmates,” according to Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike O’Dell.
Amberly Alexis Barnett was 11 when her life ended on March 1, 2019, the day Madison now admits to killing her. She went missing from her her aunt’s house in the 1900 block of County Road 822 in Mount Vernon, where Madison was a neighbor. An aunt, K.C. Barnett, had left her alone in the late afternoon while running to Walmart in Centre for about an hour. Upon returning, the child was nowhere to be found, so the aunt called 9-1-1 to report her missing.
Madison claimed to have seen a dark-colored SUV while watching television and said he had searched behind the property in the tree line multiple times but said “it was good” and there was no need to search there more.
In the early morning hours on the following day, Sheriff Nick Welden ordered a search using scent dogs in one of his first cases after taking the job.
Walking up an existing trail behind Madison’s trailer, a dragging pattern could be seen on the pine needle-covered ground. A sock was found a few feet in front of that and then a machete. About 40 feet from that -- roughly 450 feet away from Madison’s trailer -- law enforcement located the girl’s corpse, fully clothed, in a wooded area. She had a rope wrapped around her neck and and appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma injuries to her head and torso. She also had suffered what appeared to be facial and neck burns. Investigators found blonde hairs where she had brushed against tree bark.
“I will say directly from the heart, that being in this career, in this job, the way we do it, is 100% from the heart, and my heart is shattered on this day in DeKalb County,” Welden said at the time.
O’Dell ordered an autopsy at the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, where the pathologist determined the cause of death to be “asphyxia due to strangulation.” The victim’s face was red and discolored in what investigators believe was an attempt to destroy potential evidence. Assistance was provided by the Center for Applied Forensics in Jacksonville.
After executing a search warrant at Madison’s trailer, investigators found blood splattered on the walls and hair matching Amberly’s in the sink drain. They also found bondage equipment.
Madison never admitted to murdering the girl but spoke with investigators three times and invoked his right to an attorney each time.
“The life of a beautiful 11-year-old girl was brutally ended,” O’Dell said. “The details of this terrible act committed upon Amberly by [Madison] shook all of us involved in the investigation and prosecution to the core. We were all overwhelmed by this tragic and devastating loss of so precious a child. Those thoughts and feelings continue to haunt all of us to this day, with every person involved in this case being forever affected by them.”
A large amount of evidence was found near the body and inside the defendant’s frailer, including the girl’s blood stains and skin tissue that matched up with a scratch on Madison’s upper chest.
“[This indicates] she put up quite a fight against her assailant,” O’Dell said. “Rope matching the noose around Amberly’s neck was also found at Madison’s trailer. It was apparent to investigators the defendant had made an attempt to clean up the murder scene.”
Madison was taken into custody and formally charged with murder three days later as the evidence was seized and packaged for sending to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for processing and DNA testing.
Investigators and prosecutors would invest the next three years putting the case together, facing delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutting down of the legal system in 2020. The District Attorney’s office was finally able to present Madison’s case before a DeKalb County Grand Jury in June 2021, whereupon he was indicted in the case.
O’Dell said the case brought to mind another devastating case involving the death of a child in O’Dell’s first major case as a prosecutor. Despite a jury's recommendation in 1983 to sentence Judith Neeley to life in prison, Judge Randall Cole sentenced her to death in Alabama's electric chair. Former Gov. Fob James commuted her sentence to life imprisonment in 1999, thus making her eligible for parole before the legislature to passed a law in 2003 to prevent her release.
O’Dell addressed critics who will say he should have sought the death penalty in this case as originally announced. If the case had gone to trial, there’s a possibility Madison might have been acquitted, and if found guilty, the outcome would likely be the same because the U.S. has only carried out roughly 1,400 executions since reinstating the death penalty in 1976 due to complex and time-consuming appeals procedures.
“After Madison proffered a plea to Life without parole, we met with the family to discuss their feelings. It has been my practice over my 42 years in this office to gain the approval of victims or their families to any plea agreement before we accept it,” O’Dell said.
Amberly’s family members were resolute that they would prefer that the defendant receive life without parole rather than his case go through years and years of appeals and uncertainty.
“Either way, he would not leave the penitentiary except in a body bag. It was clear that they had all given this matter a great deal of thought, and they were unanimous in their decision,” O’Dell said.
Law enforcement involved in the investigation agreed the position being advocated by the family was reasonable and just resolution to the sentencing of Madison. The settlement was then offered before Judge Taylor, who proceeded to accept the sentencing recommendation and adjudicated Madison guilty of Capital Murder and sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.
In a statement released after the action, O’Dell said he and his staff remain heartbroken for the victim’s family, and he prays God will bring them comfort.
“My hope is that the conviction will provide this family with the belief that earthly justice has been rendered… We came to learn that Amberly was not only a beautiful young lady, she was also a very loving and affectionate daughter, sister, niece, and granddaughter. She was the ‘light’ of their lives, and her death left a gaping hole in their very hearts and souls. Their incredible pain can only be imagined by those of us who have been spared the loss of a child… It just doesn’t seem right for a parent to ever have to bury a child.”
O’Dell, who is retiring as D.A. next year, said his focus on the safety and protection of children is why he started the Children’s Advocacy Center years ago.
“The injury to a child by physical or sexual abuse, or, as in this case, a brutal murder, affects us all in profound ways. It motivates us to work ever harder to keep our children safe.”
He thanked members of law enforcement involved in bringing Madison to justice.
