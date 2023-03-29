Plainview High School Principal Chris Clark and Assistant Principal Marilyn Bryant are pleased to announce the achievement of Level 1 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools™.
Level 1 certification means Plainview High School has created a “safe, supportive and collaborative culture,” which is the foundation for every level that follows.
The high reliability school program was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Using a research-based five-level hierarchy, along with leading and lagging indicators, educators learn to assess, monitor and confirm the effectiveness of their schools.
This framework, based on 50 years of educational research, defines five progressive levels of performance that a school must master to become an HRS -- where all students learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.
“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” says CEO Robert J. Marzano.
Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy. Certification is determined by Marzano Resources analysts in cooperation with school data teams. Using the HRS framework and indicators, schools can drive sustained, positive, and significant impacts on student achievement by synthesizing multiple complex initiatives into one harmonious system.
Marzano Resources associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement and personalized competency-based education. Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos and online courses.
