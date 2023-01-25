NACC to host Feb. 14 performance of Alabama Ballet

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Cinderella by the world-renowned Alabama Ballet on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on campus.
This will be the 16th year the Alabama Ballet will be performing at Northeast.
“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell.
“The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”
During this performance, the audience will experience the timeless tale of Cinderella as it is transfigured through classical ballet with elegant dancing, spectacular costumes, and stunning scenery. This story-book ballet follows Cinderella in her magical encounter with the charming Prince as we meet her fairy godmother and ugly stepsisters along the way; all before the ominous stroke of the clock chiming midnight.
This performance was choreographed by Roger Van Fleteren, and music was done by Sergei Prokofiev. The show’s run time is approximately two hours.
NACC college officials worked with the Alabama Ballet to bring you this special Valentine’s Day performance. It will be a perfect evening to celebrate the holiday with your entire family.
Tickets are on sale now and are $10.00 per person.
Tickets are available for purchase online at showclix.com/event/nacc-alabama-ballet-cinderella. Tickets may also be purchased with a credit card, by calling Heather Rice at 256.638.4418 ext. 2301 or Rachael Graham at 256.638.4418 ext.2391. Tickets can also be purchased on campus in Room 145 of the Pendley Administration Building.
