NACC to host Feb. 14 performance of Alabama Ballet

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Cinderella by the world-renowned Alabama Ballet on Tuesday,

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Cinderella by the world-renowned Alabama Ballet on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on campus.

This will be the 16th year the Alabama Ballet will be performing at Northeast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.