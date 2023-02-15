Tickets remain for Thursday night show

A few tickets remain for the Thursday, Feb. 16, performance of the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center’s Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre at Fort Payne First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center at 206 Grand Avenue NW in Fort Payne. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the "The Play that Goes Wrong" at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets by calling CAC at (256) 997-9700.
The play is directed by Amber McPherson. This year’s cast includes Tony Dobbs, Stephanie Fritz, Todd Simpson, Adam Blevins, Rex Harrison, Jr., Kyle Hancock, Brian Baine, Amanda Taylor, Kyle Hancock, Ronnie Osborn, Erica Hancock and Tammy Storey. David Walker provides sound, while Kendall Shankles handles lighting. Shankles, Steve Cole and Linda Cole built the sets.
