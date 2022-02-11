WinSouth warns customers to watch for suspicious activity

WinSouth Credit Union is urging customers to monitor their accounts diligently and notify the credit union if they notice any suspicious activity on their account following an increase in card fraud that some people are now facing.
“We have been experiencing some elevated levels of debit card fraud over the last week or so,” said WinSouth Bookkeeper Cory Smith. “Unfortunately, card fraud is endemic in the world of electronic payments. It is experienced by every financial institution in the world, and has unfortunately become part of the cost of doing business as a card issuer.”
Smith said the credit union is “working diligently with its fraud team to limit the current fraud that it is experiencing. Our organization is also replacing cards that have been compromised at no cost, and issuing appropriate credits to our members’ accounts to ensure that they do not suffer any financial loss as a result of a fraudulent card transaction.”
A study by NordVPN found that over 1.5 million U.S. bank cards can be found on the dark web. The Federal Trade Commission reports that U.S. consumers in the U.S. are losing $3.3 billion to credit card fraud, up from $1.8 billion in 2019. Alabama was among the states cited as having the most leaks per capita.
If a debit card is suspected of a hack, account holders should cancel or turn off their VISA debit card by calling 1-833-935-1405.
