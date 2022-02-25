World reacts to Russia's shocking invasion of Ukraine

The world is reacting with shock as it watches images of Russian troops invading Ukraine. While the conflict rages 5,000 miles away, it hits close to home for DeKalb County residents concerned about friends experiencing the most intense military battles in Europe since World War II.
The Rev. John Mathieu has communicated this week with his friends who are pinned down in the capital city of Kyiv as Russian tanks close in to seize control.
Mathieu, a retired Presbyterian minister, hosted longtime friends Nick and Maia Mikhaluk and their two teenaged children during a visit to DeKalb County in 2014.
The couple are involved with International Partnerships, which plants churches in the former Soviet Union, and she worked as an iReporter for CNN. The family comes to the United States every year traveling to different churches and sharing about what’s going on in their part of the world. They also spoke to local Christians at First United Methodist Church in August 2016.
Mathieu said Friday that his friends described the shock of being awakened by a large explosion at 4:30 in the morning that rattled windows and lit up the sky with orange flames.
Although the local air defense reportedly intercepted a Russian missile from striking their building, the blast still caused eight people to be injured.
“Imagine that you live on the 14th floor of a high rise surrounded by other high rises and this was your experience,” Mathieu said.
The couple sought shelter in the corridor between apartments as air raid sirens wailed for hours on the street outside.
Maia described people as defiant. Many remember “the oppression of Soviet days.”
To appreciate their story, you need to know some history:
Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until it collapsed in 1991. It voted for independence in 1994 and seeks closer ties to Europe. Putin desires to see it back under Russia’s sphere of influence.
Mathieu encourages everyone to join him in praying for their safety.
“Not until the fall of the USSR have the Ukrainians had any real freedom, especially religious freedom stretching back centuries,” Mathieu said. “In these last 30 years of freedom, they have launched many church-planting initiatives. Pray for protection, but also that this current distress would lead to an outpouring of God’s Spirit that many thousands of Ukrainians would turn to the Lord Jesus,” Mathieu said.
“We were all subject to indoctrination and all kinds of biases against Christians,” said Maia Mikhauk, whose group has focused on aiding those in war-effected areas, going to the affected parts of the country and distributing food, clothing and medical supplies to civilians.
"Our ministry is quite heavily involved in humanitarian aid to the war zone. The situation with the war between Russia and Ukraine and how it affects civilians. And how Christians are responding to the challenges of the time. We feel like Christians cannot just do business as usual as if nothing is happening to our people.”
A decade before the Mikhaluks visited Alabama, the Ukrainian people rejected the pro-Russian candidate in massive protests deemed the “Orange Revolution”
The Mikhaluks visited Mathieu in Fort Payne seven months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin directed his nation’s troops to disarm Ukrainian forces and seize control of the Crimea. In December, Putin escalated by positioning troops to surround the rest of the country. On Thursday of this week, Russia launched a large-scale invasion by land, sea and air under the pretext of defending Russia’s national security against Ukraine’s attempts to partner with the NATO security alliance.
Another Ukrainian friend of Mathieu, a pastor named Oleg who is starting a church named The Birth of Christ in Cherkassy (about 100 miles from Kiev), told him on Friday that he and his brothers had decided to go join the army to “counter the aggressors” and asked him to “pray for peace and for trust in our hearts.” Oleg is married and has two small children whose future is at stake.
During that 2014 visit, the Mikhaluks expressed hope for the future and said the Ukrainian people were moving closer to Christ.
Five of the 14 land borders that touch Russia are NATO member nations: Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia.
Any expansion of Russian aggression against one of these nations would trigger the collective defense arrangement that consider an armed attack against one member state, in Europe or North America, to be an armed attack against them all.
Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said, “What we have seen in Ukraine is truly heartbreaking. [Putin] has attacked a sovereign nation without cause. Ukraine is a peaceful, freedom loving people. This invasion is a brutal effort by Putin to stamp out a democratic nation on his doorstep. This invasion will lead to thousands of innocent deaths. I am praying for, and encourage us as a nation, to stand with the Ukrainian people during this dark time.”
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville said Putin’s aggression is “a test that must be met with a tough and targeted response. Strongly-worded statements don’t stop wars. The United States should provide assistance to Ukraine’s military through weapons and funding for emergency equipment while leveling tough and targeted sanctions to halt escalations and cripple Russia’s economy. Allies and adversaries across the globe are watching and they must be left with no doubt about our strength and resolve. I call on my colleagues in the U.S. Senate and our allies to ensure Russia pays a heavy price for Putin’s aggression.”
The Times-Journal will share information about how to donate food, clothing and medical supplies to civilians through Mikhaluk’s ministry as we determine specific logistics of their situation.
