Guns and chainsaws recovered in arrests

Authorities arrested Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar, William Charles Sparks, 32, of Fort Payne, and James Christopher Arsesnault, 31, of Valley Head, during an investigation into thefts. It started with a traffic stop conducted by patrol deputies in Sylvania on Nov. 29.

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

During the arrest of a Fort Payne man accused of theft, several stolen guns and chainsaws were recovered by the authorities.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, it started with a traffic stop conducted by patrol deputies in Sylvania on Nov. 29. Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar, was found to have felony warrants and arrested.

