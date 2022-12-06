Guns and chainsaws recovered in arrests

During the arrest of a Fort Payne man accused of theft, several stolen guns and chainsaws were recovered by the authorities.
According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, it started with a traffic stop conducted by patrol deputies in Sylvania on Nov. 29. Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar, was found to have felony warrants and arrested.
While conducting an inventory of his vehicle, a stolen firearm was recovered connected to a burglary in Scottsboro. DeKalb County criminal investigators, patrol deputies, drug agents and detectives with the Scottsboro Police Department, combined their efforts, leading to the Nov. 30 arrest in Valley Head of 32-year old William Charles Sparks of Fort Payne.
During the arrest, law enforcement recovered several more stolen guns and chainsaws related to the burglary in Scottsboro. They charged Sparks with third-degree burglary, first- and fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude the arresting officers and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the course of the investigation, another man, James Christopher Arsenault, 31, of Valley Head, was also taken into custody because he also allegedly had felony warrants.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the Rainsville, Sylvania and Powell police departments for their assistance during the investigation.
“With the arrest of these three individuals, we were able to close two burglary and theft cases from DeKalb County during the investigation. God Bless!" Welden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.