The City of Fort Payne has finalized a list of addresses in the Terrapin Hills Subdivision that are served by the new Terrapin Hills Sewer System operated municipally.
According to Mistie Kean, legal assistant to City Attorney Rocky Watson, they are in the process of making sure that anyone at an address other than the addresses generated for the list get removed from the billing system.
“If they have been billed for sewer previously, then the city of Fort Payne is working toward making a refund of those bills,” Kean said.
Fort Payne’s takeover of the privately-constructed sewer system in the Terrapin Hills Subdivision, which took effect Oct. 1. The discovery of a map used by the subdivision’s developer, the late Paul Crow, is also providing some insight, but the city used a “magic camera” capable of snaking through service lines to determine connections.
