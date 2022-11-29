Toys for Tots campaign in final push

The Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots continue their toy collection drive.
LaRue Hardinger said the campaign does not go door-to-door asking for donations. It appears that an opportunistic scammer not connected to the campaign recently attempted to do just that.
Hardinger said they serve 1,400 children.
Volunteers are accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary gifts. - cash, checks made out to Tots for Tots, or mail check to:
DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots, Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL 36968. All funds go to help children in need in DeKalb County.
Their final public Marine Toys for Tots public event is this Friday and Saturday, December 2-3 at Walmart and Big Lots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and at both places.
The campaign is 14 days away from distribution.
"Our team of Marine wives are bagging feverishly -- and the need is greater than EVER before," Hardinger said.
