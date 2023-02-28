'Boom Town Opry' coming in May

A busy 2023 will find local historical preservation group Landmarks of DeKalb County, Inc. hosting a new event monthly at the Fort Payne Opera House and being involved in the debut of a new community arts council, according to Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown.

“Boom Town Opry” will debut on May 20 and coincide with Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In events each third Saturday of the month between May and September, adding depth to an already popular event.

