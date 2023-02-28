'Boom Town Opry' coming in May

A busy 2023 will find local historical preservation group Landmarks of DeKalb County, Inc. hosting a new event monthly at the Fort Payne Opera House and being involved in the debut of a new community arts council, according to Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown.
“Boom Town Opry” will debut on May 20 and coincide with Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In events each third Saturday of the month between May and September, adding depth to an already popular event.
Harper-Brown said Boom Town Opry will feature local musical acts and sketch comedy.
“Local musician Will Dooley approached Landmarks about doing an Opry-type show,” she said. “The sketch comedy is allowing us to form a new community theatre program that will also perform other productions throughout the year.”
Organizers are seeking up to nine regular players with “strong improvisational skills” to form a “core group of actors and musicians” to “form a sketch comedy troupe that will perform regularly.”
Those auditioning are asked to “prepare a one-minute comedic monologue or story and/or musical number that shows a comedic side."
"Open to spoon, jug, harmonica, guitar, banjo, juke players, etc. It’s all about the funny!”
They are primarily interested in adults, ages 18 and older, but may incorporate younger performers in the near future.
“There are different participation opportunities, [and] we just want to be inclusive,” said Robin Black, who is assisting Dooley on the project. “We want this to be a community event, created by community folks, whether that’s helping with sets, helping backstage, helping write skits, or being on stage musically or acting. It’s a variety show and everyone can contribute and participate.”
Harper-Brown said Landmarks is also assisting in the formation of a new community group, the Arts Council of DeKalb County (AC/DC).
Landmarks was organized in 1969 as a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. The group issues publications, maintains interpretive exhibits and conserves historical properties such as the Opera House, the old Cabin Fort site, Wills Town Mission Cemetery, Wills Valley School, Richard C. Hunt Hall, the Hosiery Museum and the Council Bluff School. All accomplishments are made possible through volunteer efforts and financial support of those interested in the preservation of local history. Annual memberships are $25 and lifetime memberships are available by donating $250 to Landmarks of DeKalb, P.O. Box 680518, Fort Payne, AL 35968-1605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.