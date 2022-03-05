Jailer sentenced to 18 months in 2020 assault incident

A former jailer at the DeKalb County Detention Center faces 18 months in prison for his role in the 2020 beating of a Rainsville man at the county jail that was caught on surveillance video. Al.com reported Friday that jailer Adam Jackson pleaded guilty this week to felony assault for beating Anthony David Nute in the jail’s search room in Fort Payne.
On March 1, 2020, a report was made to the Rainsville Police Department that Nute was wandering around aimlessly and acting erratically in the front yard of his home in Rainsville. He was taken to the county jail, operated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Nute’s cheekbone, eye socket, nose, nasal canal and ribs were fractured, according to a complaint filed in December 2020 in the U.S. District Court by his attorneys, Griffin Sikes, Jr., and Tony Jennings.
The complaint claimed that Nute’s arrest and detention was a “brutal, violent and prolonged assault.” He also claimed multiple bruises and abrasions to his face, head, neck, shoulders, chest, pelvic area, back, arms, legs, hands and feet.
The federal civil complaint of “excessive and unlawful use of force” was filed in the U.S. District Court by his attorneys against 12 DCSO employees, including Jackson and fellow jailers Wrett Tyson and Jon Brown, as well as nine other employees named as defendants for allegedly failing to stop the incident. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden was not listed as a defendant and condemned the incident on Facebook. Tyson is scheduled to go to trial in May.
The parties reached a confidential settlement with the insurance company that represents DeKalb County’s jailers.
Jackson on Feb. 28 pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to serve 18 months in jail, followed by three years of probation. The 26-year-old is required to turn himself in to begin the sentence later this month, according to the AL.com story, which also reported that the Alabama Attorney General’s Office dismissed a charge of criminal use of pepper spray as part of the plea deal..
A DeKalb County Judge granted the third former jailer, Jonathan Brown, youthful offender status, according to the AL.com article. That means records of his case are sealed and the maximum penalty he faces is three years. Brown was eligible to be tried as a youthful offender because he was 20 at the time.
Anyone younger than 21 at the time of an alleged crime can apply for youthful offender status. Courts can consider numerous factors, such as criminal history, age and seriousness of offense, when granting youthful offender status.
