County Commission purchases land

At its regular monthly meeting on April 11, the DeKalb County Commission approved the purchase of three acres of land beside the Cartersville Fire Department at a cost of $85,000. Core sample testing confirms the land is suitable for construction of a storm shelter and meets the qualifications to use the funds from the ARPA grant for this purchase.
The commission notes that they are still in the process of making sure that suitable storm shelters will be in every area of the county.
Commissioners accepted a bid for roadside herbicide from IVM Solutions for $129,000. This contract covers two applications, in spring and in autumn.
They also accepted a bid of $97,940 from Alabama Guardrail for installation of a guardrail and end anchors on County Road 78 near Fort Payne Gap and 3rd Street.
The commission authorized the Albertville Housing Authority to come into DeKalb County to assist those residents who live in areas of DeKalb where Albertville is easier to access for issues such as the need for assisted living or housing vouchers.
The commission passed a resolution to vacate the remaining section of CR-196 in the Dawson area, from CR-843 to the point of the previous vacation.
Commissioners accepted a bid of $25,318.50 for 20 Peltor headsets for the Sheriff’s Special Response Team.
They approved Arlan Blevins to the board of Top of Alabama Housing Authority to replace Christopher Watkins, who resigned.
The Sheriff’s Office received approval for the following personnel matters:
• Michael Little was hired part-time to replace Eddie Freeman as courthouse security,
• Heaven Traylor will replace part-time dispatcher Delany Sewell,
• Christina Cronnon’s resigned from administrative assistant, and
• Celeste Ragan, Brian Freeman, Shawn Rehm and Justin Bryan resigned as jail personnel and Sarah Williams and Regina West were hired.
The commission terminated the inmate feeding contract with Arrowmark Food Service and awarded a new contract to Kellwell Food Management.
Due to the speed at which Certificate of Deposit (CD) interest rates fluctuate, the commission has given approval for expedited investment when favorable rates are available.
The next commission meeting is May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.