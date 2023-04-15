County Commission purchases land
Steven_Stiefel

At its regular monthly meeting on April 11, the DeKalb County Commission approved the purchase of three acres of land beside the Cartersville Fire Department at a cost of $85,000. Core sample testing confirms the land is suitable for construction of a storm shelter and meets the qualifications to use the funds from the ARPA grant for this purchase.

The commission notes that they are still in the process of making sure that suitable storm shelters will be in every area of the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.