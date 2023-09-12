The Women’s Care Center will host its annual banquet Tuesday, Sept. 26 at First Methodist Church Life Center in Fort Payne.
The center, which has served DeKalb County for 30 years, is located at 107 Fourth Street NW in Fort Payne.
This year’s banquet theme is “A New Thing,” from Isaiah 43:18-19: “Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing …”
Candy Gibbs, executive director of Hope Choice Pregnancy Center and Mentoring Programs in Amarillo, Texas will be the speaker at this year’s banquet. She has served as the co-chair of the Campaign for Life in America and authored “Rescue: Raising Teens in a Drowning Culture” and “Release: The Art of Fearless Mothering to Release Powerful and Purposed Sons.”
She and her husband have three adult children and four grandchildren. She is a national speaker, pro-life advocate, and parenting expert.
The Women’s Care Center provides pregnancy testing, an outreach closet, an Earn While You Learn program, and classes.
Tickets for the banquet at $35 per person.
For ticket information contact the Women’s Care Center, 107 Fourth Street NW, Fort Payne; wccdekalb@gmail; caredekalb.org; or Facebook: Women’s Care Center.
