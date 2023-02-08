Without seeing for yourself, you would never think that the ethereal sounds coming from the stage were being produced by one man and one guitar. The layers of sound filled the room with what felt like multiple instruments.

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto performed Friday for a standing-room-only crowd at the Mentone Arts Center, entertaining with songs from his latest album entitled “Little River Canyon.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.