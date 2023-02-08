Without seeing for yourself, you would never think that the ethereal sounds coming from the stage were being produced by one man and one guitar. The layers of sound filled the room with what felt like multiple instruments.
Internationally acclaimed guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto performed Friday for a standing-room-only crowd at the Mentone Arts Center, entertaining with songs from his latest album entitled “Little River Canyon.”
“I am recalling the day I recorded this album last Spring,” the innovative guitarist said. “Little River Canyon is the name of the place in Alabama near the recording studio, Cook Sound Studios. Whenever I play around the area, I stop by this beautiful river.
“That day, I was supposed to have half day to record, but my flight to Atlanta got delayed and by the time I arrived the studio, I only had two hours left. The engineer David (Hammond) already set up microphones and was ready to record. So I opened the guitar case and tuned the guitar, then he pressed the starting button. After that I just kept playing about 90 minutes. This is how the album came out. It is a calm and peaceful record.”
Between songs or while playing, Tsukamoto is a storyteller. He describes landscapes across America and talks about inspirational people he built relationships with during his world travels.
Opening for Tsukamoto was Fort Payne’s own Stuart Douglas.
Douglas’s first years were spent in the blues and gospel saturated Mississippi Delta and rural Louisiana, teaching himself to play guitar before adolescence. His family relocated to Alabama when he was a teenager, and his first performing experience was with a gospel choir. He released his first album in the mid 1990s, called “Pocket Savior,” on which he played every instrument. Now on his sixth album, he’s happy to call Fort Payne home while he continues to write and record his music.
“We have a wonderful community. The arts are important here and it shows,” said Douglas. “It’s easy to live here – it’s beautiful. How could you live here and not be inspired?”
