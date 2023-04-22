Jury convicts Dabbs of negligent homicide

Matthew Wade Dabbs

On April 13, a DeKalb County jury found Matthew Wade Dabbs, 36, of Henagar guilty on three separate charges, District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford announced.

On Aug. 13, 2020, reports of a wrecked motorcycle on Carlyle Road in Rainsville were called into dispatch. Several witnesses reported to law enforcement they saw a large black truck “chasing” a motorcycle on Carlyle Road. The driver of the motorcycle was William Travis Skinner, who died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

