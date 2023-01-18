The Fort Payne Middle School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was awarded $1200 Living to Serve grant from the National FFA Organization.
Per the FFA, the nationwide program “provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety, environmental responsibility, hunger, health and nutrition and community engagement during the fall semester.”
Allison Kincer, who oversees the chapter, used the grant money to purchase a hydroponic system for the department. Students grades 6-8 were able to use this system to grow, maintain and harvest fresh vegetables right there in the school’s AG department.
Beyond the hands-on experience of learning the basic needs of plants and how to grow their own food, this project taught various responsibilities to the students and gave them the opportunity to develop new skills that they could use for the rest of their lives.
The 2022 Fall Semester-long Living to Serve Grants provided over $60,000 to FFA chapters in 23 states and were sponsored by Tractor Supply Company and Cargill.
The FFA Mission is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.