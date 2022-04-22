The JSU Canyon Center and the National Park Service (NPS) is hosting a variety of family-friendly events this weekend to celebrate Earth Day.
All open to the public and to take place this Saturday, April 23rd, we are also celebrating National Trail Days and Junior Ranger Day.
One way we a protect our trails and the ecology of the Little River Canyon is through prescribed burning. The National Park Service is planning to conduct such burns in the Little River Canyon National Preserve and around the JSU Canyon Center property this weekend. In early March 2022, the NPS successfully burned approximately 895 acres in the preserve.
The origins of prescribed burning date back to Native Americans to reduce the forest’s fuel load and the possibility of dangerous wildfire and to reduce non-native plant species and improve wildlife habitat.
The weather may provide a prime opportunity for successful prescribed burns and so, visitors and guests should expect closures in the Little River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) throughout the weekend. The WMA Roads 05, 07, 08, 09, and 10 will be closed Friday - Sunday while the area is prepared and burned. The River Bridge Trail and the Path to Learning hiking trails will be closed for the weekend; however, the Canyon Center and all Earth Day activities will continue as planned.
At the Little River Canyon Center, there will be a variety of informative talks and displays offered throughout the day. Please come by to learn more about prescribed burns and fire management. There will be a free Milkweed Seed giveaway and educational talks about pollinators. There will also be an interactive exhibit about the different tracks, scat, and skull of animals native to the Little River Canyon Area.
To celebrate Trail Days and Jr. Ranger Day, NPS will be leading guided hikes at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Please meet at the Little River Falls Pavilion to hike approximately 1.5 miles to Little Falls. Living history events will also be offered at noon and 2pm at Little River Falls.
For more information about these events and other exciting Canyon Center events, visit www.canyoncenter.org or call (256) 845-3548.
