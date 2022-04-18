DeKalb Democrats host statewide candidates

The DeKalb County Democrats hosted a recent meet and greet event at their office in Fort Payne. The event included several statewide office candidates.
Gubernatorial candidates Chad “Chig” Martin and Yolanda Rochelle Flowers were among the visiting speakers, who were each given five minutes to answer questions on topics ranging from job creation and the environment to civil rights.
Will Boyd, Lanny Jackson and Brandaun Dean are running to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby, who was a Democrat before switching parties. They stressed the importance of voter turnout.
Rhonda Gore and Rick Neighbors are the Democratic primary candidates hoping to unseat Republican Robert Aderholt in November. Both delivered comments attacking the incumbent for his record and portraying him as unresponsive to his constituents.
The Primary election will take place on May 24. If necessary, a runoff election is scheduled for June 21. Online voter registration forms are available at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.
The last day to register to vote is May 9.
