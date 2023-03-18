Storm spotter class set for March 24

The National Weather Service will partner with the Dekalb and Jackson County Emergency Management Agencies to conduct a severe storm spotter course at Northeast Alabama Community College on Friday, March 24.
The class will take place 6-8 p.m. in room 119 of the Math, Science & Engineering Technology Building on campus. Registration is not necessary; anyone can simply show up to attend.
“It will be a beneficial class for any weather enthusiasts, radio operators or just people who want to know what severe weather looks like,” says Michael Posey, deputy director of the Dekalb County EMA.
The seminar will be an introduction to the basics of storm spotting and what severe weather is and is not. The course will include an overview of the National Weather Service and how it operates, how to report storm damage, storm indication knowledge, severe weather criteria, what tornados look like and basic meteorology.
“We try to have the course once a year, and this is going to be our first in-person class since COVID,” says Joshua Whitcomb, deputy director for Jackson County EMA.
The Jackson County EMA also offers a virtual emergency operations center via Google Chat to inform residents of critical information during severe weather events. This information includes road conditions, weather updates, tornado damages and shelter locations. It can be accessed by phone or computer on the EMA’s media pages.
