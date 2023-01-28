Sylvania woman holds hope to find a living liver donor

After years of waiting for a liver donation to replace her diseased organ, Leia Chitwood is on the verge of getting a new lease on life.
“My journey has been a long, heartbreaking and painful experience. As of Thanksgiving 2022, I had given up,” Chitwood said.
At any given time, more than 14,000 people are waiting for a new liver, but there aren’t enough deceased donors to meet this need. One in five patients will die while they wait for a deceased liver donor.
The Sylvania resident’s hope was restored in December during an appointment with a doctor from Vanderbilt University Medical Center who told her she could have a living liver donor.
“I was completely beside myself. For the first time in a very long time, I had hope. Funny thing about hope, it fills you up and you see your future again. Did I mention, that I am smiling too? So here I am looking for someone to donate a portion of their liver to save my life,” she said.
A living donor liver transplant is when someone who’s still alive gives part of their healthy liver to a person with advanced liver disease. The donated portion of the liver will grow in the recipient to meet the body’s needs. The donor’s remaining liver grows back to nearly its normal size in two to three months.
A donation from a living donor can significantly shorten the amount of time a recipient must wait to receive a transplant. With a living donor, the recipient does not have to wait on the list for a liver from a deceased donor.
Donors are paired with an advocate to represent their interests and make sure their needs are met. Potential donors are evaluated by a team of specialists to be sure they can live a healthy life without long-term complications after donating.
The piece of the liver from the living donor is put into the recipient as soon as it’s taken out of the donor’s body. This improves the chance that the liver will work as it should. This is different from a liver from a deceased donor, which may be stored for many hours before it can be transplanted. For the donor, there is the added benefit of knowing that they have contributed to another person’s life in a meaningful way.
The first step in becoming a living donor is learning more about the process and who qualifies for donation. Anyone considering donating their liver to Chitwood should put her name in the section to receive it and see if they are a potential donor.
Nearly 6,000 living donations take place each year. That’s about four out of every 10 donations. A kidney is the most common donation; your remaining kidney removes waste from the body. Unlike the liver lobe that grows to almost its original size, a donated lung, part of the pancreas or part of the intestines don’t regrow but remain fully functional.
General medical tests include an MRI and a CT scan with IV contrast of the abdomen to check the structure of the liver and blood supply, plus an electrocardiogram and chest X-ray to measure the health of the heart, and blood tests to match with the recipient. A potential donor over age 50 is also tested through a colonoscopy and prostate cancer screening blood test, if male, or pap smear and mammogram, if female. The living donor will remain hospitalized for five to seven days after surgery. Complications and even death are a small risk. Vandy operates a highly experienced transplant center that does the most heart transplants in the world, and ranks fifth in all transplants.
A living donor won’t be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses for the donation surgery and hospitalization. The recipient’s insurance will be billed for the surgery and hospitalization. The National Living Donor Assistance Center (NLDAC) is an organization that helps donors pay for some of the costs associated with living organ donations. This helps people who want to donate but might not be able to without financial help. To learn more, go to LivingDonorAssistance.org.
Potential living donors of a liver can start the process by filling out a form at https://redcap.vanderbilt.edu/surveys/?s=EK7NFJ3LAE.
Another way to assist Chitwood is by donating to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization called Help Hope Live that accepts tax-deductible gifts of between $25-$5,000. Since 1983, Help Hope Live has helped thousands of people raise millions of dollars to pay a wide range of expenses, including out-of-pocket costs for medications, durable medical equipment, home health care, wheelchair-accessibility modifications, physical therapy, innovative treatments, medical travel and temporary relocation, even emergency living assistance.
To sign up online to be an organ donor in the event of your death, notify the Probate Judge’s office when setting up your driver’s license or renewing it. If you have an iPhone, you can use the Health app, which sends your information to a national computer system.
