Pete the Cat Day returns August 6

Pete the Cat Day returns for a fourth year on August 6. It will happen at the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Building between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The event is presented by Fort Payne Main Street. The author and creator, Fort Payne native James Dean, will sign books and artwork. Tickets are available to purchase at Katherine’s Gallery and Custom Framing while they last.

Pete the Cat Day returns for a fourth year on August 6, returning to the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Building, presented by Fort Payne Main Street.

The author and creator of Pete, Fort Payne native James Dean, will sign books and artwork between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. One item can be signed per ticket per person.

