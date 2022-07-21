Pete the Cat Day returns August 6

Pete the Cat Day returns for a fourth year on August 6, returning to the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Building, presented by Fort Payne Main Street.
The author and creator of Pete, Fort Payne native James Dean, will sign books and artwork between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. One item can be signed per ticket per person.
A hundred tickets are available to purchase at Katherine’s Gallery and Custom Framing between now and August 2, while they last. No purchase is necessary. Attendees must have a ticket prior to the event.
Katherine’s will also be at the event with Pete the Cat books, t-shirts, and other items available for sale.
Story time with activities for children will happen at 9:30 a.m., 10:3 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with Pete the Cat visiting.
Dean will be profiled in the September issue of DeKalb Living magazine. He said that seeing his name on the marquee of the DeKalb Theatre for Pete the Cat Day is a thrill for him.
“That makes me so happy to see that,” he said. “That was the theatre where I watched ‘Gone With The Wind’ and took my little brother to see ‘Jaws’. I love Fort Payne and love to keep coming back. I realize that someday people will get tired of this, so I forever cherish each moment while it lasts.”
For more information, follow Fort Payne Main Street Alabama on Facebook or call (256) 996-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.