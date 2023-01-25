PBR Bull Bash returns to Rainsville this weekend

Thousands of people will pour into the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center in Rainsville Friday and Saturday to see some of the top bull riders in the Touring Pro Division match their wits against some of the world’s most dangerous animals during the annual Professional Bull Riders Bull Bash 2023.
Back again this year are the freestyle bullfighters presented by Bud Light and Ultimate Bullfighters. The event is sponsored by Landers McLarty Ford in Fort Payne. The Northeast Alabama Agri Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville.
Bull rides are judged based on the quality of the ride after they breach the 8-second mark. Genetics are the most prevalent factor in determining the bull’s ability to buck. Bucking is natural and bred into a PBR bucking bull, according to pbr.com.
Advanced general admission tickets are $20, $25 if purchased at the door. Elite VIP tickets (available only on Eventbrite) offer event admission with premium arena floor seating. Doors will open at 6 p.m. nightly with the action starting at 7:30 p.m.
Organizer Rickey West, who started the Bull Bash from his farm in Fyffe, said the Elite VIP tickets allow guests to “get fully immersed in the PBR Bull Bash action like never before” with premium arena floor seating inside the Agri-Business Center.
Entertainer Matt Tarr is scheduled to appear as a clown and barrelman.
West said a special service center event returns once again on the Thursday preceding the Bull Bash, with Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative and Santa Fe catering it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.