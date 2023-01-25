PBR Bull Bash returns to Rainsville this weekend

Bull rides are judged based on the quality of the ride after they breach the 8-second mark.

Thousands of people will pour into the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center in Rainsville Friday and Saturday to see some of the top bull riders in the Touring Pro Division match their wits against some of the world’s most dangerous animals during the annual Professional Bull Riders Bull Bash 2023.

Back again this year are the freestyle bullfighters presented by Bud Light and Ultimate Bullfighters. The event is sponsored by Landers McLarty Ford in Fort Payne. The Northeast Alabama Agri Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville.

