CAC annual dinner theatre starts Feb 10

The 2022 Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre Annual Fundraiser for the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center begins with the first show time on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Tickets are available for one of the seven performances by calling (256) 997-9700.
Seating opens at 6:05 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Shows will start at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
Performances are set for Feb. 10, 11 and 12, then Feb. 14, finishing with the final three shows on Feb. 17, 18 and 19.
“We aren’t completely sold out yet but the last week (Feb. 17 – 19) is almost full,” said Amber McPherson who has been the director of the performances since 2020 and is also an employee of the CAC.
The cast for this year’s performance consists of 16 people and one of the actors is a child. The cast is full of returning actors but also a few new ones.
The cast includes Todd Simpson, Miranda Chambers, Brian Baine, Charles Mauney Jr., Amanda Taylor, Adam Blevins, Stephanie Fritz, Bryson Taylor, Margaret Wallace, Kyle Hancock, Erica Hancock, Tony Dobbs, Janett Hartline, Rhonda Blevins, Ronnie Osborn and Nathaniel Butler.
“We also have a kid in our cast, which I think has only happened in one other play we’ve done. So that is really exciting,” said McPherson.
Tickets are still available to buy, but they may be sold out soon. Next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19, are very close to being sold out.
But the CAC has plenty of tickets left for next Thursday Feb. 17, this weekend and Monday Feb. 14th.
McPherson says, “What happens is word gets out about how good it (the play) is after the first weekend, people want to come but tickets are more limited the second weekend. So, everyone just needs to come out this weekend in case they like it so much they want to come back a second time.”
This year’s show is a repeat of an Eddie McPherson original, Decoration Day, first performed n 2002. Twenty years later, the show returns with fresh new twists.
Eddie would go on to write 15 more plays for the annual event. This play showcases his usual zany characters, family mayhem, toe-tapping music, uninvited guests, unexpected twists, heart-warming moments, and a few surprises that are sure to make audiences laugh!
Although the event is great fun, there’s a very serious purpose behind the CAC. Alleged victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse are referred to the CAC by the Department of Human Resources and members of law enforcement when reports are made to them. The child is seen by a specially trained interviewer in order to gather specific details of the abuse in a non-threatening, forensically sound manner. The interview is conducted in a “child friendly” room while social workers and investigators observe via closed circuit television.
The CAC also has programs to provide support for non-offending caregivers of alleged child abuse victims to help the children during this traumatic experience. Therapists associated with the CAC are a presence in several local schools.
Additionally, violence/child abuse prevention presentations are made to all second grade and fifth grade classes in the DeKalb County School systems. Bullying/cyber-bullying presentations are made to sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes. Also, dating violence presentations are made to ninth through twelfth grades. Parent education courses offer support and helpful information for parents of newborn babies, toddlers, adolescents and teens. The CAC also offers a class to help shift to a co-parent relationship caused by divorce.
Organizers are looking for volunteers willing to help serve the food at the fundraiser dinner shows.
The Children’s Advocacy Center has shirts depicting NFL Player Evan McPherson, who is playing in this year’s Super Bowl, that are signed by the Fort Payne native, whose mother Amber works at the CAC as a forensic interviewer. The shirts are signed by the player and available for $25.
Another way to donate to support the operations of the CAC and The Gathering Place is by shopping at the Thrifty Outfitters store at 3700 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne.
To learn more, call 256-996-9700.
