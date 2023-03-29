The DeKalb County Schools Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, March 23, at Ider School.
Prior to the meeting, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the school’s new 21,500-square-foot gymnasium. The gym will have a seating capacity of 1,200 and will meet standards required to host tournaments up to 3A.
“This is a dream come true for this board and for this community,” said Dr. Wayne Lyles, superintendent of county schools. “This project is long overdue and no doubt will be put to good use.”
“This community has waited and waited, and I’m just so happy this is finally happening,” added school board member Robert Elliott of Flat Rock.
Ider Principal Tyler Brooks said, “We’re happy not just for the basketball programs, but also this facility can be used for our annual Veteran’s Day and as a backup for graduation in case of inclement weather.”
The new gym was designed by Zach Ward of Ward Scott Morris Architects of Huntsville. Construction will be overseen by Scout Program Management of Birmingham. P & C Construction of Chattanooga is the general contractor. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
At the meeting, the board accepted three bids and handled a number of personnel matters. A bid for $2,300 was accepted from CJC Cleaning. Musco Sports Lighting was awarded a $122,000 bid to repair and update field lighting at Sylvania High School, and Georgia Stage LLC was awarded an $18,031 bid for new curtains at the Collinsville High School auditorium.
The board accepted retirements, effective June 1, of Karen Barnett as elementary teacher at Fyffe, Lisa Shrader as itinerant Indian education teacher for the district, Robin Pair as elementary teacher at Sylvania, Linda Chambers as CNP worker at Sylvania and Kathy Dodd as elementary teacher at Fyffe.
The board accepted the resignation of Otis Washington as district social worker and mental health services coordinator. At Crossville Middle School, Rachael Walker stepped away from cheerleading coach duties only, Lillian Hawkins resigned from junior high volleyball coaching duties only and Taylor Clough resigned from junior high girls basketball coaching duties only. Resignations were also accepted from Misty Day and Kendi Alverson as CNP workers at Geraldine and from Heather Harris as assistant custodian at Plainview.
Leaves of Absence were granted for Avery Collins, pre-K teacher at Fyffe; John Daniel Pope, transportation shop foreman; Kim Maness, academic supervisor at the central office; April Hall as elementary teacher at Plainview; Sonya Stephens, itinerant special education paraprofessional at Fyffe Special Services Center; Tracie Ford, elementary teacher at Crossville Middle School; Lacie Fricks, elementary teacher at Sylvania; Madison Willoughby, school nurse at Geraldine; Monique Kittle, mathematics teacher at Sylvania; Hannah Vann, elementary teacher at Sylvania; and Jordon Wright, CNP worker at Plainview.
The board acknowledged on-the-job injuries of Plainview CNP workers Selina Alexander and Trina Land and of Devin Bouldin, science teacher at Collinsville. Three days of leave were granted to Jennifer Gilbert, EL teacher at Geraldine.
The board approved the following placements, pending background review, drug screening and certification: Melissa Snyder as elementary teacher at Crossville, Megan Hearn as math teacher at Crossville, John David Willoughby as itinerant special education at Henagar, Skyla Gray as varsity volleyball coach at Plainview, Lola Cortez Garcia as Engligh teacher at Crossville and Lily Wills as elementary teacher at Plainview. In addition, they approved Candice Painter as assistant custodian and Tori Rogers as CNP worker, both at Crossville, and Sam Griggs as itinerant social worker and mental health services coordinator for the district. The board approved the contracts of Myra Burgess and Christie Deere as math teachers at Geraldine and Jenny Mann as after-school bus driver at Ider. Blake Truett was approved as a volunteer baseball coach at Geraldine.
The board approved adoption of K-3 and grades 4-5 English Language Arts textbooks by McGraw Hill and voted to provide $2,000 in support for the Tech School to participate in the State Skills Contest. The board awarded a contract for website services and a messaging system from FinalSite.
The next meeting is set for Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at the Facilities Building meeting room in Rainsville, with a work session preceding at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.