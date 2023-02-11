Thomas J. Bennett-Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thomas J. Bennett, 87, of Chattanooga, formerly of Grove Oak, died Feb. 7, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Josh Cornelius officiating. Burial to follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the funeral home prior to service.
Brian Keith Venable-Collinsville
Brian Keith Venable, 49, of Collinsville, died Feb. 4, 2023. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the home of Roger Venable, 2516 Co. Rd. 835 in Fort Payne. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
William A. Bell-Rainsville
William A. Bell, 80 of Rainsville, died Feb. 8, 2023 at Marshall Medical Center South. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Dr. Jason Bell, Josh Little, and T.J. Shiflett officiating. Burial to follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the funeral home.
Sally Mae Pruett-Grove Oak
Sally Mae Pruett, 79, of Grove Oak, died Feb. 7, 2023. Funeral services and burial were 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 from the graveside of Piney Grove Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Pendergrass officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
