Former Rainsville officer arrested for DUI

A single-vehicle crash that occurred last July has resulted in the arrest of a former Rainsville Police officer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after the 2021 Chevy Tahoe that she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole and overturned in the accident that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on July 26, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
