Former Rainsville officer arrested for DUI

Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after the 2021 Chevy Tahoe that she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole and overturned in the accident that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on July 26, 2022. Until a month ago, she reportedly worked with the Rainsville Police Department.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred last July has resulted in the arrest of a former Rainsville Police officer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after the 2021 Chevy Tahoe that she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole and overturned in the accident that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on July 26, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.