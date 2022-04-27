Henagar preparing for May 6-7 festival and rodeo

Henagar plans a Cinco De Mayo Festival and Rodeo May 6-7.
Christine Graham is organizing the event and said the festival will happen in conjunction with a National Cowboy Pro Rodeo-sanctioned rodeo put on by Bar W. Rodeo Productions.
“We will have scheduled entertainment on the stage and in the arena all day on Saturday,” Graham said. “There will be performances by all types of horsemen in the arena and live bands, music, etc. on the stage. Families will enjoy pony rides, blow up houses, a mechanical bull, games and, of course, lots of good food vendors.”
She expects about 2,000 attendees each night. The event is planned in the field next to Limon's Mexican Restaurant at 50 Lloyd Crye Drive in Henagar.
“It is co-sanctioned by the NCPRA and IPRA. Bot of these rodeo associations will draw professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over the southeast,” she said.
Graham said such events entertain the public while impacting the local economy and positively shaping consumer views and knowledge of agriculture.
“They also play an important role in helping young people gain life skills through livestock and equine projects, raise money for college and develop a lifelong love for agriculture,” she said.
For more information on becoming a sponsor or attending the Cinco De Mayo Festival and Rodeo, call 256-605-1245 or email cgraham0223@yahoo.com.
To learn more about Bar Rodeo company, visit https://www.facebook.com/BarWRodeoCo/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.