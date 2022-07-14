Marijuana growth operation uncovered

DeKalb County narcotics agents, deputies and the department’s Criminal Investigations unit arrested 16 individuals in recent weeks on drug-related charges and shut down a marijuana growing operation they discovered at a residence on County Road 51 in Fort Payne while serving a search warrant on June 22.
The agents also found methamphetamine and called the Department of Human Resources to take custody of a small child occupying the home.
Derick Charles Robbins, 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession, three counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, one first-degree count for manufacturing a controlled substance and two counts of distributing a controlled substance.
The authorities charged a second man, Michael Ryan Hulgan, 31 of Fort Payne, with unlawful possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and three warrants for failing to appear at court dates.
In this week’s press release, Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the DeKalb narcotics agents, deputies and investigators, State Probation and Parole officials, DHR, and the Crossville, Henagar, Ider and Collinsville police departments “for always being just a phone call away.”
The statement also detailed cases since the last update on June 30. They included the following arrests:
On June 16, the narcotics agents, deputies and the Criminal Investigations unit executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 138 in Henagar in connection with a stolen property report. Upon entering, they found Daniel Scott Bearden, 38 of Albertville, along with more than 20 grams of methamphetamine. He faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failing to appear.
They also arrested Shannon Denise Coley, 45 of Henagar, for having about a pound of marijuana, methamphetamine and a fire arm for which she had no permit. The pot got her a charge of first-degree marijuana possession while they also charged her with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit. Welden’s release said the case is ongoing with more charges pending.
The same day, agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 4, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Michael Shane Mims, 53 of Boaz, was charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, a count of second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ider Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Hwy 75 on June 21, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. Dillon Jarmin Morgan, 32 of Ider, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of controlled substance. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
The agents also assisted probation officers after they attempted to follow up with a parolee at a residence on County Road 141 in Ider the same day. While there, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested Marvin Pearson Chadwick III, 25 of Ider, with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
A June 23 traffic stop on Alabama Hwy 35 and County Road 90 in Fort Payne led to the agents charging the driver of one vehicle, Larry Christopher Dudley, 46 of Stevenson, with unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance after finding approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On June 30, a driver failed to stop on County Road 134, leading to a short pursuit at 100 mph (in a 45 mph speed zone) that ended with Jonthan Michael Moore, 42 of Dutton, running his car off the roadway in Jackson County. The agents charged him for attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
On July 2, DeKalb County deputies conducted another traffic stop on County Road 478 in Kilpatrick and Crossville Police Officers and narcotics agents were called to assist after the discover of approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Brandy Lashae Turner, 35 of Albertville, for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for allegedly tampering with physical evidence. Two others were also arrested.
Joseph Michael Boone, 32 of Boaz, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession and for having drug paraphernalia while Christy Michele Monday, 41 of Albertville, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession and having drug paraphernalia.
An incident on July 3 landed Dorota Koska, 31 of Henagar in the DeKalb County Detention Center after being charged by Henagar officers with third-degree domestic violence. After she arrived, authorities found she had methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition, this led to a second-degree marijuana count and a charge of second-degree promotion of prison contraband.
On July 4th, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Fyffe and found the driver carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bradley Shane White, 48 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI (for a controlled substance), first-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The next day, two other traffic stops led to arrests on drug charges.
Narcotics agents briefly pursued a vehicle that failed to stop in the Mount Vernon area on July 5. Doing so added a charge of attempting to elude police for Justin Tyler Norris, 34 of Cedar Bluff, who was also charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The agents assisted after Collinsville Police officers conducted a separate traffic stop that led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Anabel McKenzie Craig, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of a credit/debit card and third-degree theft of property.
