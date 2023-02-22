Waterkeeper report
Photo by Steven Stiefel

A group of industrial chemicals used to make products resistant to heat, water, oil, grease or stains, called “PFAS,” can be found in drinking water and rivers, lakes and streams across the state, even far from the industries that create them. It’s time, Alabama’s waterkeeper organizations say, for state officials and regulators to take notice.

In summer 2022, the national Waterkeeper Alliance conducted one of the largest PFAS sampling efforts yet, as 113 organizations collecting samples from waterways across the United States to test for 40 different PFAS compounds, according to the alliance’s summary of its results. That included eight waterkeeper groups in Alabama.

