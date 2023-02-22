A group of industrial chemicals used to make products resistant to heat, water, oil, grease or stains, called “PFAS,” can be found in drinking water and rivers, lakes and streams across the state, even far from the industries that create them. It’s time, Alabama’s waterkeeper organizations say, for state officials and regulators to take notice.
In summer 2022, the national Waterkeeper Alliance conducted one of the largest PFAS sampling efforts yet, as 113 organizations collecting samples from waterways across the United States to test for 40 different PFAS compounds, according to the alliance’s summary of its results. That included eight waterkeeper groups in Alabama.
While testing samples along the West Fork of the Little River upstream and downstream inside Little River Canyon, the Little Riverkeeper was surprised to find three different PFAS chemicals, including 275 times greater than the lifetime health limit of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 70 times greater the amount of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) than the lifetime health limit.
PFAS, which stands for “Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” include everything from clothes and food packaging to firefighting foam. PFAS get the nickname “forever” chemicals because they take so long to break down in the environment — in some cases more than 1,000 years. Some studies have linked this family of chemicals to various forms of cancer and birth defects, as well as damage to the liver, kidney, thyroid, cardiovascular system and immune system.
Angie Shugart of Little Riverkeeper told the website southern-science.com that she was not expecting to see that any amount of PFOA, PFOS and PFBS had made their way to a remote waterway like Little River.
“We were really surprised because there’s no industry on the Little River,” she said. “We’re just scratching our heads wondering how this happened.”
Without an obvious industrial source, Shugart said there are other possibilities for how the PFAS arrived in her watershed, including dumping of wastewater “sludge,” other pollution and rainfall or atmospheric conditions.
“Pollution can still be in a pristine watershed and you not ever imagine it,” Shugart said.
The Waterkeeper Alliance survey and sampling of water systems by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is just the beginning of understanding where PFAS exist in Alabama and who is producing them.
Many waterkeepers say their next steps will be in public education and advocacy for more and better regulations around PFAS, particularly focused on the companies that produce and use them.
“I think there needs to be a huge truth campaign on what we’re eating out of, what we’re getting our products out of,” Shugart said, adding that lifestyle changes will be needed to make PFAS chemicals less ubiquitous.”
PFOA is used in several industrial applications, including carpeting, upholstery, apparel, floor wax, textiles, fire fighting foam and sealants. Studies have found correlation between high PFOA exposure and six health outcomes: kidney cancer, testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol), and pregnancy-induced hypertension. PFOS is the key ingredient in Scotchgard, a fabric protector made by 3M, and numerous stain repellents. PFOS, together with PFOA, has also been used to make a component of fire-fighting foams, and PFOS compounds can also be found in some impregnation agents for textiles, paper, and leather; in wax, polishes, paints, varnishes, and cleaning products for general use; in metal surfaces, and carpets.
While the impact of PFOS compounds on fetal development continues to be an ongoing investigation, findings have demonstrated a relationship between PFOS exposure in pregnant mothers and negative birth outcomes. There has been some evidence to suggest that PFOS levels in pregnant women have been associated with preeclampsia, preterm labor, low birth weight and gestational diabetes.
Most people are exposed to PFAS chemicals through everyday products they buy, but they can also seep into drinking water supplies, either directly from the industries that use them or indirectly from landfills and wastewater treatment plants that handle those PFAS-containing items. Some restaurants and retailers have committed to stopping use of PFAS products. 3M, which is one of the biggest PFAS producers and has a plant in Decatur, announced that it will stop manufacturing PFAS by 2025.
According to the ADEM website, the state does not have any regulatory authority over facilities discharging PFAS until the EPA classifies them as hazardous substances, a move that was proposed last year. Some states have already moved to restrict or ban certain products manufactured with PFAS.
ADEM does monitor PFAS levels in drinking-water sources and through fish tissue samples, and it has used the EPA’s previous advisories as a benchmark for safe levels. Southern Science has reached out to ADEM for more details on how it will respond to the new EPA standards.
