Ider Police responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday to a call reporting a man on Alabama Highway 75 who had been assaulted, bound and robbed.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was found on the roadside within the town limits. Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said in a press release that the victim’s hands had been bound with zip ties, and he had been “assaulted to a substantial degree.” He was released from the ties by officers and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.